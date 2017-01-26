25/01 Abusava de menors a canvi de donar-los drogues

Televisió d'Eivissa i Formentera

La Guàrdia Civil ha detingut un jove de 24 anys de Sant Jordi acusat d’oferir drogues a menors d’edat per poder abusar sexualment d’ells. Hi ha almenys sis víctimes, totes de Santa Eulària, però la benemèrita no descarta que siguin més. L’home passarà demà a disposició del jutge.

 

