25/01 Abusava de menors a canvi de donar-los drogues

La Guàrdia Civil ha detingut un jove de 24 anys de Sant Jordi acusat d’oferir drogues a menors d’edat per poder abusar sexualment d’ells. Hi ha almenys sis víctimes, totes de Santa Eulària, però la benemèrita no descarta que siguin més. L’home passarà demà a disposició del jutge.



Like this: M'agrada S'està carregant...