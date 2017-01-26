Televisió d'Eivissa i Formentera

Notícies d'última hora

  • 25/01 El PP presentarà dos mocions al ple del Consell

Els populars del Consell també han criticat els projectes aprovats per finançar amb l’ecotaxa, que discriminen diuen tots els presentats pels ajuntaments d’Eivissa. El PP també ha presentat dos mocions pel ple que es celebrarà divendres, una en relació a les serps i un altra en matèria d’educació

 

