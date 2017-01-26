Televisió d'Eivissa i Formentera

25/01 Els 100 anys d’Agnès Planells

Agnès Planells Torres ha celebrat avui el seu 100 aniversari. Aquesta veïna de Sant Rafel ha treballat tota la vida al camp. Avui ha bufat les espelmes rodejada dels seus tres fills, quatre nets i tres besnéts, i el més important, amb molt bona salut.

 

