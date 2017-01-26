26/01 Nova edició de la Setmana de la Mar

Televisió d'Eivissa i Formentera

El col·legi de can Bonet de Sant Antoni, ha estat enguany l’encarregat d’obrir la setmana de la mar de es Nàutic. en total, participaran en aquest projecte d’educació ambiental 265 alumnes.

 

