26/01 Nova edició de la Setmana de la Mar

Notícies d'última hora
Tuits
- Can Misses ha hagut de tancar tots els seus quiròfans de l’àrea de cirurgia. El motiu ha… https://t.co/MVhYRUcANm https://t.co/wggKt8hgZn about an hour ago
- El col·legi de can Bonet de Sant Antoni, ha estat enguany l’encarregat d’obrir la setmana… https://t.co/OP8iFIElyB https://t.co/9xjbVGbQbZ about an hour ago
- ENTREVISTA: Pep Mayans, portaveu d'AgroEivissa. @cmartinvega @sescriba https://t.co/OyYpIf0c54 about 7 hours ago
- Agnès Planells torres ha celebrat avui el seu 100 aniversari. Aquesta veïna de Sant Rafel… https://t.co/rGjlP7tXiw https://t.co/ZGnPZCDgeU about 8 hours ago
- La gent del camp reconeix que ni el Govern ni el Consell insular els han explicat què… https://t.co/y2qWF9MzdT https://t.co/vOOYJUR7aA about 8 hours ago
- La Guàrdia Civil ha detingut un jove de 24 anys de Sant Jordi acusat d’oferir drogues a… https://t.co/ONh9OonsX8 https://t.co/FlUyydVLbU about 8 hours ago
- El PP presentarà dos mocions al ple del Consell https://t.co/tokVvPYy1X https://t.co/hvcZgHfjr4 about 9 hours ago
- Pressa de possesió del nou Comissari d'Eivissa https://t.co/lI8P7YiVuG https://t.co/G7dzO0Tk5v about 9 hours ago
- 25/01 Bona Nit Pitiüses @aturmolina @gianibiza @SimonPlanells @cmartinvega @mjc_ibz https://t.co/OyYpIf0c54 https://t.co/TlhT81eaNh about 19 hours ago
- 25/01 Santa Eulària + a Prop https://t.co/gg3JrPUn2w https://t.co/QsKHJpQNVi about 21 hours ago
- 25/01 TEF Notícies dimecres https://t.co/sTQi587OeW https://t.co/AAB5P8yMV8 about 21 hours ago
- 23/01 Mira Sant Joan https://t.co/yM7Hiv6O3s https://t.co/jM71AG0v3Y about a day ago
- 22/01 Sardinas Negras: Miguel San Miguel https://t.co/CZc0hNJG3e https://t.co/hIiTETfsrU about a day ago
- 24/01 Sa Coma començarà a acollir alumnes abans que acabi la legislatura https://t.co/20uhT233F7 https://t.co/b2sgegP9RU about a day ago
- 24/01 El Reportatge: FITUR 2017, Millor a l'hivern @Consell_Eivissa https://t.co/zXZkp8tD5a https://t.co/7QDsFZghhG about a day ago
- 24/01 TEF Notícies dimarts https://t.co/C1ywIs7wC4 https://t.co/0KmRKVD0gn about a day ago
- 24/01 L'Entrevista: Maria Bufí - Directora Eiviluxury @eiviluxury https://t.co/3Abkbcf2ec https://t.co/xBrWGrG8Gp about a day ago
- 24/01 21 arbres afectats per la Xylella Fastidiosa a Eivissa https://t.co/zIhLrnz69d https://t.co/Ab2NaGlSPN about a day ago